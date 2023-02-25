Police ask for public's help in finding missing 10-year-old girl last seen leaving Chamblee home

She is described as having black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and blue jeans, police said.

CHAMBLEE, Ga. — Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing 10-year-old Chamblee girl.

Milcy Marvely Fuentes-Castro was last seen leaving her home Friday between 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. after she got into an argument with her dad leading to her friend helping her leave the house.

Police said they have reason to believe she may be staying with a friend in the Chamblee/Brookhaven area along Plaster Road and Dredsen Drive in the Plaza Fiesta area.