ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is asking for the public's assistance in its search for who authorities say is a critically missing 10-year-old
Anthony Goforth Jr. has a light complexion, short twists, weighs 80 pounds and stands at 5-feet 4-inches tall.
The 10-year-old was last seen walking away from his home on Maywood Place NW, wearing a gray sweatshirt with GAP on the front and black pants.
If anyone has seen the child or knows of his whereabouts, they are asked to contact 911 immediately, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577 – TIPS (8477).