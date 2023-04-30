Anthony Goforth Jr. was last seen walking away from his home on Maywood Place NW.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department's Special Victim's Unit is asking for the public's assistance in its search for who authorities say is a critically missing 10-year-old

Anthony Goforth Jr. has a light complexion, short twists, weighs 80 pounds and stands at 5-feet 4-inches tall.

The 10-year-old was last seen walking away from his home on Maywood Place NW, wearing a gray sweatshirt with GAP on the front and black pants.