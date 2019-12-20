UNION CITY, Ga. — Union City Police need help finding a missing child.

Officers said 10-year-old Michaela Galarza was last seen at the Garden Inn & Suites on Shannon Parkway around 7 p.m. Thursday.

She was wearing khaki pants, a blue jacket, and pink shoes.

The 10-year-old is 4 feet 10 inches tall and has black hair.

If anyone has any information on Galarza's whereabouts, call Union City Police Department at 770-964-1333 or 911.

Michaela Galarza

Union City Police

OTHER HEADLINES:

Miss Georgia places first runner-up in Miss America competition

Sophie Speaks: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'They were sitting on the couch together ... and out of nowhere they were murdered'