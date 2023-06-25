Police searching for missing 11-year-old in DeKalb County

Officers said he was last seen leaving his home on Cedar Creek Parkway.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police are on the lookout for a missing 11-year-old who was last seen leaving home Saturday.

In a Twitter post, police simply referred to the boy as John, adding his home is on Cedar Creek Parkway.

He is described as being five feet tall and was last seen wearing a white shirt and black shorts. Police also said he has a scar on his left cheek.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.