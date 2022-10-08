Search underway for missing 11-year-old girl in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County need assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.
Officers said Karol Lopez was last seen on North DeKalb Drive in Doraville just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
They add that she was wearing a black top, blank pants, and had a green backpack.
If you see her, please call police.
