Search underway for missing 11-year-old girl in DeKalb County

She was last seen just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County need assistance in locating a missing 11-year-old girl.

Officers said Karol Lopez was last seen on North DeKalb Drive in Doraville just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

They add that she was wearing a black top, blank pants, and had a green backpack.

If you see her, please call police.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

