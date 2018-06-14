ATLANTA -- Atlanta Police need your help locating a missing 11-year-old.

Authorities said they believe Marcus Dennis ran away from home. Police said he left his home on Gun Club after getting into an argument with this stepfather around noon Wednesday.

He said he was headed to his grandmother's house, but police said he never showed up there. Police searched the area near her home on Catherine Street.

Marcus had a black and green book-bag with him when he ran away.

If anyone has any information about his whereabouts, contact the Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit.

