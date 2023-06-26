Atlanta Police searching for 'critical missing' 12-year-old

The child went missing two weeks ago, according to police.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in locating a "critical missing juvenile," who was last seen two weeks ago.

Investigators said 12-year-old Kamiya Smith ran away from her home on Cleveland Avenue in early June.

They add that she has been communicating with her family via social media but has not returned home.

Those with any information are asked to contact 911 immediately, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).