LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help finding missing 12-year-old girl, last seen near her home in Lithonia.

Police describe Samiah as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and blue braids. She was last seen wearing a blue zip-up hoodie, tie-dye leggings and white Nikes.

She was last seen near Haynes Park Circle, near her home in Lithonia according to a post from the department on Twitter.

We need help locating Samiah, 12, who was last seen at home near Haynes Park Cir in Lithonia. She's 5'6, 110 lbs w/ brown eyes & black/blue braids. She was wearing a blue zip up hoodie, tie-dye leggings & white Nikes. If you see her please call SVU at 770-724-7710. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/tRQTEgWMAE — DeKalb County Police Department (@DeKalbCountyPD) October 14, 2022