Missing in Georgia | Sandy Sanchez from Gwinnett County

Police said she was last seen Thursday, August 31.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Police need your help locating a missing 12-year-old who was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 31.

At 6 p.m. that day, police said Sandy Sanchez left her home on S. Norcross Tucker Road, wearing blue jeans, a red T-shirt, and white shoes. There is a $2,000 reward for information leading to her safe return, police added.

Officers said Sanchez does not have her cell phone on her and her family has not spoken to her since she left their home. Her last known location was near Oakbrook Parkway in Norcross.

Those with any information are asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or contact Crime Stoppers to be anonymous.