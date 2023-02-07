Missing in Georgia | Atlanta 12-year-old last seen boarding school bus is missing, police say

Janari Morrison's mother last heard about her son when a teacher called to say he got in trouble and was asked to leave class.

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old who was last seen getting on his school bus but never made it home.

Janari Morrison was last seen boarding his bus at Young Middle School Tuesday morning, according to an Atlanta Police Department alert. He was leaving for school from his home on Bent Creek Way SW. His neighborhood is off Campbellton Road, not far from the Andrew & Walter Young Family YMCA.

Morrison's mother last heard about her son when a teacher called to say he got in trouble. He was told to leave class, APD's report reads.

The child was last seen wearing glasses, a gold shirt and blue pants. He stands 4-feet 10-inches tall and weighs around 90 pounds, police said.

Anyone who has seen Morrison or knows of his whereabouts are asked to call 911. People can also contact APD's special victim's unit at (404) 546-4260 or CrimeStoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).