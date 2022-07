Please help us find Lay’la Moss, 12, who was reported as a runaway. She was last seen on 7/3 near Wesley Club Dr in Decatur. She’s 5’4, 95 lbs. w/ brown eyes & brown hair. She’s wearing a green shirt & army fatigue pants. If you see her please call SVU at 770-724-7710. #WeAreDKPD pic.twitter.com/NH7e4TKhbS