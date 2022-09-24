Missing 13-year-old boy in Duluth | Police asking for help to find him

Sean Joel Ayling was last spotted on foot walking towards a Walmart off Pleasant Hill Road, according to police.

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday.

Sean Joel Ayling was last spotted on foot walking towards a Walmart off Pleasant Hill Road, according to police.

Sean's mom told 11Alive that her son is autistic and has ADHD. She said that he attends Duluth Middle School and that he refused to get on the bus, and has not been seen since.

If anyone has any information regarding Sean's whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Duluth Police Department at 770-476-4151.