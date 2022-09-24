x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing In Georgia

Missing 13-year-old boy in Duluth | Police asking for help to find him

Sean Joel Ayling was last spotted on foot walking towards a Walmart off Pleasant Hill Road, according to police.
Credit: Duluth Police Department

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy who was last seen on Wednesday.

Sean Joel Ayling was last spotted on foot walking towards a Walmart off Pleasant Hill Road, according to police.

Sean's mom told 11Alive that her son is autistic and has ADHD. She said that he attends Duluth Middle School and that he refused to get on the bus, and has not been seen since.

If anyone has any information regarding Sean's whereabouts, please call 911 or contact the Duluth Police Department at 770-476-4151.

Credit: Duluth Police Department

News happens fast. Download our 11Alive News app for all the latest breaking updates, and sign up for our Speed Feed newsletter to get a rundown of the latest headlines across north Georgia.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Search continues for suspect who APD believes killed missing 24-year-old woman, one other in custody

Before You Leave, Check This Out