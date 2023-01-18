x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing In Georgia

DeKalb County police need help finding missing 13-year-old

Kevin was last seen leaving his home Wednesday off Henderson Mill Road, according to DeKalb County police.
Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. 

Kevin was last seen leaving his home Wednesday off Henderson Mill Road, according to a Twitter post from the DeKalb County Police Department. Police said he is 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Credit: DeKalb County Police Department

Kevin has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shorts and black sneakers, according to the release. 

If you have any information about Kevin’s whereabouts, call the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

10-year-old runs away from Children's Hospital of Atlanta | Help find him

Before You Leave, Check This Out