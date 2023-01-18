DeKalb County police need help finding missing 13-year-old

Kevin was last seen leaving his home Wednesday off Henderson Mill Road, according to DeKalb County police.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police need help finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

Kevin was last seen leaving his home Wednesday off Henderson Mill Road, according to a Twitter post from the DeKalb County Police Department. Police said he is 5 feet tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Kevin has brown eyes and black hair, and was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shorts and black sneakers, according to the release.