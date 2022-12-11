x
Missing In Georgia

Missing 14-year-old girl in Spalding County | Deputies asking for public's help to find her

The teen was last seen in the Chester Woods Court area in Griffin, Georgia.

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Spalding County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen in Griffin.

Alexandria Elizabeth Griffin was last seen in the Chester Woods Court area wearing gray sweat pants, a black jacket and black shoes, according to deputies. They did not specify which day she disappeared. Alexandria is 5-feet 7-inches tall and has brown hair and green eyes.

Credit: Spalding County Sheriff's Office

Deputies said that it is unknown which direction of travel Alexandria went or which mode of transportation she used.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Alexandria are asked to call the investigator in charge of the case, Steven Williams, at 770-467-4282.

