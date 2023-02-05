APD asking for public's help in finding 'critically' missing 15-year-old with schizophrenia

Anyone who knows where Aguilar may be or anyone who sees him is asked to call Atlanta Police at 404-614-6544.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing 15-year-old with a developmental disorder.

Clevan Aguilar was last seen leaving his northwest Atlanta home along Pierce Avenue after he had a schizophrenic episode and got into an argument with his mom.

Aguilar is 6-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Authorities did not say what he was last seen wearing.