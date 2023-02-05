APD asking for public's help in finding 'critically' missing 15-year-old with schizophrenia

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help in finding a critically missing 15-year-old with a developmental disorder.
Clevan Aguilar was last seen leaving his northwest Atlanta home along Pierce Avenue after he had a schizophrenic episode and got into an argument with his mom.
Aguilar is 6-feet 3-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Authorities did not say what he was last seen wearing.
Anyone who knows where Aguilar may be or anyone who sees him is asked to call Atlanta Police at 404-614-6544 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.