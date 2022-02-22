Barrow County Sheriff asking public for help finding missing 15-year-old

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Monday night.
According to the sheriff's office, Molly Wright was last seen at 9 p.m. in the area of Thorn Brook Road in Bethlehem, a town in Barrow County, Georgia.
She is 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs approximately 118 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. At this time, the sheriff's office said they do not know what she was wearing.
If anyone has any information or sees Molly, contact the Barrow County Sheriff's Office (770) 307-3080.