Barrow County Sheriff asking public for help finding missing 15-year-old

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen Monday night.

According to the sheriff's office, Molly Wright was last seen at 9 p.m. in the area of Thorn Brook Road in Bethlehem, a town in Barrow County, Georgia.

She is 5-feet 2-inches tall, weighs approximately 118 pounds, has blonde hair and blue eyes. At this time, the sheriff's office said they do not know what she was wearing.