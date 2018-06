ALPHARETTA, Ga. — Officials have found a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing out of Alpharetta.

Police said Mary Margaret Pridgen, who also goes by Mariam and Ezra. Her family says she has autism and she was last seen on June 25, 2018.

Sign up for The Speed Feed newsletter below to get the latest headlines in your inbox each weekday! (App users click here)

Email* Subscribe

© 2018 WXIA