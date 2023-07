Authorities said Christian Guinto may have been seen along Bunten Road, Buford Highway or Duluth Highway, police said.

DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a critically missing 16-year-old boy.

Authorities said Christian Guinto was last seen around 3 p.m. at the Publix at 2750 Buford Highway. Police said Guinto has been diagnosed with several medical issues.

He may have been seen along Bunten Road, Buford Highway or Duluth Highway, police added.