Family desperately searching for missing 2-year-old DeKalb boy

The family spent Saturday looking around the places J'Asiah was last seen.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The search for J'Asiah Mitchel continues four days after he disappeared.

His loved ones spent Saturday looking for him.

11Alive caught them at their stop at Aspen Woods Apartments, in Decatur. Police originally thought that was where J'Asiah was last seen. Eventually, authorities continued the search at the Elite Lakeview Apartments in East Point.

J'Asiah's mother, Asia, led the charge along with about a dozen others, looking high and low and through the woods--calling his name and hoping for an answer.

The group handed out flyers and talked to neighbors and even strangers to see if they know anything.

When 11Alive's Tresia Bowles talked to neighbors off camera, they told her they saw J'Asiah, a few weeks ago, roaming around alone in a diaper until someone came to pick him up.

We know very little about the moments before J'Asiah disappeared. He went missing Wednesday night. J'Asiah's father Artavious North, 23, was arrested after making false reports to police that he was robbed at gunpoint and the toddler was kidnapped. Police say that was all made up.

The family started their own search party after law enforcement tried everything from draining a pond, searching two apartment complexes, digging through a landfill, and sending K-9s to no avail. We reached out but have no other updates from police.

A broken-hearted Asia pounded the pavement, saying she won't stop looking until she finds her baby.