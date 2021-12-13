Police ask for public's help finding 'critically missing' 5-year-old in Columbus

Authorities said Kamarie Holland was last seen in the area of Bowman Street in Columbus. She was wearing a pink and white shirt, maroon pants with flowers and hearts

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a "critically missing" 5-year-old who was last seen Monday.

Authorities said Kamarie Holland was last seen in the area of Bowman Street in Columbus. She was wearing a pink and white shirt, maroon pants with flowers and hearts, police said.

Columbus Police said she is 3-feet 5-inches tall, weighs 45 pounds, and has sandy blonde hair and brown eyes.