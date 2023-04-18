DeKalb County Police need help finding 69-year-old man who was reported missing

TUCKER, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County are looking for a 69-year-old man who disappeared.
Lester Childs was last seen Monday near Lawrenceville Highway in Tucker before he was reported missing, according to a Facebook post from the DeKalb County Police Department.
Police said Childs is 6 feet 1 inch tall with a bald head and brown eyes. He weighs 150 pounds, the post said.
Investigators said he last seen wearing blue sweatpants with a white stripe and a brown shirt.
If you have any information about Child's whereabouts, call the department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.