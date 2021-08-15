Atlanta Police need public's help finding missing 71-year-old with dementia, last seen at Grady Hospital

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 71-year-old with dementia.
Coleen Bancroft was last seen leaving Grady Hospital at 80 Jesse Hill Jr Drive Sunday, police said.
According to APD, Bancroft is 5-foot 3-inches tall, weighs 123 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue scarf, blue jeans, blue shirt and tan shoes.
If anyone has any information on Bancroft's whereabouts, call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Homicide and Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.