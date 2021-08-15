Atlanta Police need public's help finding missing 71-year-old with dementia, last seen at Grady Hospital

Coleen Bancroft was last seen wearing a blue scarf, blue jeans, blue shirt and tan shoes.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 71-year-old with dementia.

Coleen Bancroft was last seen leaving Grady Hospital at 80 Jesse Hill Jr Drive Sunday, police said.

According to APD, Bancroft is 5-foot 3-inches tall, weighs 123 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a blue scarf, blue jeans, blue shirt and tan shoes.