Officers said Ronnie Mack has been missing since Sunday morning.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police need help in their search to find a missing 72-year-old man.

Mack is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. Detectives do not know what he was wearing when he left home.