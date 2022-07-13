x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing In Georgia

Police searching for missing 76-year-old with Alzheimer's in southwest Atlanta

He is described as wearing black pants and a white shirt.

More Videos

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for a 76-year-old man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday morning.

Joseph L. Mosley was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Regency Park Drive.

His daughter is who initially contacted police.

Mosley is described as wearing black pants and a white shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 404-546-4235.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.

Also download the 11Alive News app and sign up to receive alerts for the latest on this story and other breaking news in Atlanta and north Georgia.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement