Police searching for missing 76-year-old with Alzheimer's in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for a 76-year-old man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday morning.
Joseph L. Mosley was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Regency Park Drive.
His daughter is who initially contacted police.
Mosley is described as wearing black pants and a white shirt.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 404-546-4235.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
