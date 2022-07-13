Police searching for missing 76-year-old with Alzheimer's in southwest Atlanta

He is described as wearing black pants and a white shirt.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for a 76-year-old man with Alzheimer's who went missing Wednesday morning.

Joseph L. Mosley was last seen around 7:30 a.m. on Regency Park Drive.

His daughter is who initially contacted police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 404-546-4235.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.