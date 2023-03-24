Missing in DeKalb County | Missing 76-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's, police say

Sheryl Lovelace was last seen wearing a multicolored sweater, grey leggings, one grey sneaker and one grey slipper, the police department said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 76-year-old woman diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

Sheryl Lovelace is approximately 5-feet 1-inch tall, weighs 108 pounds and has brown eyes and gray hair.

Lovelace was last seen at 4 p.m. in the Redan area near Poplin Court. She may be driving in a white 2015 Nissan Altima with the Georgia license plate: TCA937.