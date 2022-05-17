Henry County Police ask public for help finding missing 78-year-old man

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Henry County Police have asked the public to be on the lookout for a critically missing 78-year-old man.
According to the police department, Stephen Duncan was last seen in the area of Breakwater Trail in Stockbridge. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans. He was also last seen driving a 2010 Mercedes Benz E350.
Anyone with information on Duncan's whereabouts is asked to call Sgt. D. Spencer at 770-288-8306, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text the police department tips, photos, and videos at 770-220-7009.