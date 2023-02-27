Forsyth County deputies search for missing 79-year-old woman

Authorities said Pamela VanNorman was last seen around 7 p.m. in the area of the Villas at Canterfield at the 800-block of Atlanta Highway in Cumming.

CUMMING, Ga. — The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing 79-year-old woman Monday night.

Authorities said Pamela VanNorman was last seen around 7 p.m. in the area of the Villas at Canterfield at the 800-block of Atlanta Highway in Cumming. The location is near the Troncalli, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram car dealership.

The sheriff's office said VanNorman is believed to be walking. She was last seen wearing black pants with white stripes and a beige top.

If you see VanNorman, the sheriff's office said to call 911.