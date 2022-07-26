Missing girl from New York could be in metro Atlanta | What we know

Investigators now believe Kushiyah Yehudah could be in Austell, Georgia or the surrounding Cobb County area.

AUSTELL, Ga. — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is asking the public for help in finding a missing 8-year-old girl who has made her way from New York to Georgia.

On June 23, 2020, Kushiyah Yehudah disappeared from the city of Cohoes, New York. She was 6 years old at the time and was believed to be with her non-custodial mother.

The family member was located and arrested, however, NCMEC said Yehudah was not with her.

Investigators believe girl, who is now 8 years old, could be in Austell, Georgia or the surrounding Cobb County area. Currently, the Austell Police Department is following the case but told 11Alive they have no new details at this time.

Yehudah has black hair and brown eyes. At the time of her disappearance, she was 4-foot 6-inches tall and weighed 75 pounds.