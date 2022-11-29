x
Missing In Georgia

APD: Missing 9-year-old boy located

APD said the child has been found.

ATLANTA — UPDATE: Roderick Streeter Jr. has been located and is in good health, according to Atlanta Police.

Original story: 

Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 9-year-old who was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are looking for 9-year-old Roderick Streeter Jr., who was last seen at 2655 Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy around 4 p.m. He was last seen wearing a light blue “KIPP Strive School” polo shirt, navy blue slacks, and grey boots.

Roderick is 3-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 65 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

 Anyone who sees Roderick is asked to call 911 or SVU investigators at 404-546-4260.

