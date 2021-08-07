Mattie's call issued for missing 95-year-old Smyrna man with dementia

Authorities said Kenneth Lyle Dehaas left his home driving a 1968 red Mercury Cougar.

SMYRNA, Ga. — The Smyrna Police Department has issued a Mattie's call for a 95-year-old who left his home on North Cooper Lake Road in Smyrna Saturday.

Smyrna police said Kenneth Lyle Dehaas has not returned home as of 8:30 p.m. The police department said he was last seen in Temple, Georgia around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities said Dehaas left his home driving a 1968 red Mercury Cougar, pictured below.

Dehaas is 5-feet 11-inches tall, weighs 175 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair, according to Smryna police.

He is considered missing and endangered. He may not be aware of his location or surroundings due to his dementia, police said.