Search underway for missing teen in Athens

Authorities haven't yet released a photo but provide a description and last known location for 17-year-old Cate Meyer.

ATHENS, Ga. — Police and fire officials in Athens, Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teen in their community.

The Athens-Clarke Police Department issued an alert around 10:15 p.m. on Sunday for 17-year-old Cate Meyer. Police said she was last seen in the Jefferson River Road area of Athens.

While the agency hasn't yet released a photo of Meyer, they described her as a white female with straight shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark t-shirt and cotton gym shorts.

Anyone who believes they may know where Meyer is has been asked to contact Athens-Clarke County Police or call 911.

