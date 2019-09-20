ATHENS, Ga. — Authorities in the Athens, Georgia area are asking for help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to the Athens-Clarke government, Ashley Porter's whereabouts are unknown.

They did not release a lot of details about her disappearance, but said she was last seen wearing black leggings, gray Nike jacket with a grey tank top underneath, carrying a black bookbag with smiley faces with multiple colors on it.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

11Alive is Where Atlanta Speaks, and we invite you to share your story tips with us. Email us at news@11alive.com if you have a story to tell. You are also invited to sound off on our Facebook page.

Athens Clarke County Police Department

Stay updated! Download the new and improved 11Alive News app to receive breaking news notifications throughout the day! Sign up for the Speed Feed newsletter to get a curated email each day at noon!

OTHER 11ALIVE STORIES:

His body was found in a church cemetery. Do you know him?

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Her body was found near the Chattahoochee River. We don't know her name.