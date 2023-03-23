Missing Athens woman found dead in woods, police say

Adriana Castaneda was first reported missing on March 7 when she did not come home or show up for work.

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens-Clarke County Police have opened a death investigation after the body of a missing woman was found early Tuesday. Adriana Castaneda was first reported missing on March 7 when she did not come home or show up for work.

She was last seen leaving her home on Kathwood Drive before she disappeared. Her roommate told police she was going to a party at a rodeo in Athens three days before she was reported missing, according to police reports. An officer indicated in the report that it's possible that the "rodeo" referenced is a bar in the area.

Her body was later found in a wooded area near Maple Forge Drive and Lavender Road, officials said.

Her friend, Margarita Hernandez, is heartbroken by the news.

"There is a pain in my heart because I started to love Adriana like a sister or a daughter, like a special person in my family," she said in Spanish.

Hernandez said she last heard from her friend on Saturday, March 4, when she received a text from Castaneda asking about a ride to church for the next day. Hernandez said she called her later that night and didn't get an answer. She even went to her home the next day, but Castaneda's roommate told her she hadn't seen her since the night before when she left, Hernandez said.

Over the next few days, friends looked for her but came up empty, according to Hernandez. The missing person's report was filed on March 7.

Hernandez said she learned of the death Tuesday from one of Castaneda's family members.

"We hope that her soul is with God, in a better place, somewhere where she’s not suffering, where she does not feel pain," she said. "We hope that she’s in a better place."

The death investigation is currently active at this time. Police are waiting for the autopsy results to determine her cause of death.