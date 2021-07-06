Police searching for Atlanta area boy last seen Monday at Panama City Beach

Officials said Enrique was last seen in the 9900 block of South Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach wearing a teal shirt with a wave on it and blue shirts.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — Panama City Beach Police are searching for a 6-year-old boy from the Atlanta area who was last seen beachside.

Police said Enrique Cortez-Duban disappeared around 11:30 a.m. The NBC affiliate, WJHG, said the boy and his family were in Florida visiting from the Atlanta area. The 6-year-old has brown hair, brown eyes and is 3-feet 9-inches tall, and weighs 50 pounds.

Officials said he was last seen beachside behind the Shores of Panama in the 9900 block of South Thomas Drive in Panama City Beach wearing a teal shirt with a wave on it and blue shirts.

Enrique has a large mole on his back.