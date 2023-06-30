Police issue Mattie's Call for missing Atlanta man diagnosed with dementia

ATLANTA — Authorities have issued a Mattie's Call Alert for a missing 65-year-old man diagnosed with dementia Friday night.
Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding Darrell Tanner. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 240 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair.
Tanner was last seen wearing all blue clothing around 5:30 p.m. near The Square at Peoplestown Apartments along Hank Aaron Drive SW. Authorities believe he may be walking around the area.
Anyone who sees Tanner is asked to call 911 or APD's Missing Persons Unit at (404) 546-4235.