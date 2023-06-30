Police issue Mattie's Call for missing Atlanta man diagnosed with dementia

Darrell Tanner was last seen wearing all blue clothing around 5:30 p.m. near The Square at Peoplestown Apartments.

ATLANTA — Authorities have issued a Mattie's Call Alert for a missing 65-year-old man diagnosed with dementia Friday night.

Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding Darrell Tanner. He is 6 feet tall, weighs 240 pounds, has brown eyes and gray hair.

Tanner was last seen wearing all blue clothing around 5:30 p.m. near The Square at Peoplestown Apartments along Hank Aaron Drive SW. Authorities believe he may be walking around the area.