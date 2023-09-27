13-year-old girl missing after leaving Atlanta middle school, getting into black Ford Explorer

Adijah Little was spotted walking out of David T. Howard Middle School just before 1 p.m. on the school's security cameras.

ATLANTA — The search is underway for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen leaving an Atlanta middle school on Wednesday.

Adijah Little was spotted walking out of David T. Howard Middle School just before 1 p.m. on the school's security cameras, a spokesperson with Atlanta Public Schools said. It was there she got into a black Ford Explorer, with the Georgia tag: RVL5658

Little was last seen at the American Deli restaurant on Camp Creek Parkway near the Atlanta airport, according to Atlanta Public School officials.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie with a white symbol on the front, black and white sneakers and a pink purse. Her hair is in braids with pink highlights in the back.