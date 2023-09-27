x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing In Georgia

13-year-old girl missing after leaving Atlanta middle school, getting into black Ford Explorer

Adijah Little was spotted walking out of David T. Howard Middle School just before 1 p.m. on the school's security cameras.
Credit: Atlanta Public Schools
Adijah Little

ATLANTA — The search is underway for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen leaving an Atlanta middle school on Wednesday.

Adijah Little was spotted walking out of David T. Howard Middle School just before 1 p.m. on the school's security cameras, a spokesperson with Atlanta Public Schools said. It was there she got into a black Ford Explorer, with the Georgia tag: RVL5658

Little was last seen at the American Deli restaurant on Camp Creek Parkway near the Atlanta airport, according to Atlanta Public School officials.

She was last seen wearing black pants, a black hoodie with a white symbol on the front, black and white sneakers and a pink purse. Her hair is in braids with pink highlights in the back.

If anyone sees Adijah or the car, they are asked to call Atlanta Public Schools Police at 404-802-2000 or to call 911.

Credit: Atlanta Public Schools
Adijah Little

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Celebration of life planned for missing East Point 2-year-old found dead at landfill

Before You Leave, Check This Out