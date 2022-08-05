Mother concerned for missing daughter after not hearing from her for several weeks, APD says

Atlanta police said Grady's mother hasn't been able to talk to her since July 21 when she received a concerning text message.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public for help finding missing woman Nariyana Grady.

Officers spoke with Grady's mother Thursday, who reported her daughter missing after not being able to get in touch with her for more than two weeks.

APD said Grady's mother hasn't been able to talk to her since July 21 when she received a concerning text message. According to officers, Grady's mother received a text stating in part, "I have to get out of this house, he keeps putting his hands on me."

Additionally, Grady's mother said she hasn't physically seen her since some time in May, APD added.

APD said Grady was last seen back in May at the Esquire Village Apartments at 901 Bolton Road NW where she lives with her boyfriend. She only knows her boyfriend as "Hamilton," APD said.

Grady's mother said that her daughter had only met him once back in May and he physically assaulted her, APD said.

There have been several wellness checks for Grady, with the last being on Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to APD. During that wellness check, officers were informed by someone at the address that Grady did not live there.