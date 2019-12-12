ATLANTA — Demetrice Allen, an attorney from Orlando, went missing after a night out with friends in Atlanta.

Here's what we know about his case:

He's now been missing for almost a week: Allen went out last Friday night, Dec. 6, and was last seen early Saturday morning

He left the club without his friends: Allen, his law school roommate Chris Whitmore and Whitmore's girlfriend were at TEN ATL Lounge on Flat Shoals Avenue and then The Graveyard Tavern on Glenwood Avenue. Whitmore said he noticed around 2 a.m. that Allen had left Graveyard.

He called his friends once after that: The former roommate told 11Alive's Donovan Harris he received a call after 2 a.m. from Allen saying he was going to the Cookout on Moreland Avenue before heading home.

Whitmore couldn't reach him the next morning: He said he called, but it went straight to voicemail.

Allen's godparents say he always comes home at 2 a.m. on a night out: "When he does go out, he says he'll be back. He literally comes in right at 2 [in the morning]," James Handley, Sr., said.

He was here for a job interview: The Orlando attorney was interviewing for a job in the legal department at Delta Air Lines, Handley told 11Alive.

He's been a professional lawyer for about four years: According to a public LinkedIn page, Allen graduated from law school at Ohio State University in 2015, worked in Columbus, Ohio, for three years and had spent the last year in Orlando.

He has a history of volunteering: He lists volunteer experience with the Mid-Ohio Foodbank, the Ronald McDonald House and the Columbus (Ohio) Urban League.

He was staying in South Fulton: City of South Fulton Police are investigating the disappearance and Atlanta Police says investigators are ready to assist if they're needed.

Police have described what he was wearing: They said he was in a black jacket, tan shirt, black jeans and black Jordan sneakers the night he went missing.

They also described his car: Police said he drives a grey BMW 328i with an Ohio license plate HMT1084. It's not clear if he drove to Atlanta last Friday night.

Police have a number you can call with information: It's 470-809-7357.

His friends and family just want answers: Whitmore said "we're all on edge and trying to remain positive," while Handley said, "We just want him home."

