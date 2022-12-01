Missing in Georgia | Investigators believe 15-year-old Augusta girl is in metro Atlanta

Denise Reyes-Lopez has been missing since Sept. 8.

ATLANTA — A missing Augusta teen may be in metro Atlanta, investigators said.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help in finding 15-year-old Denise Reyes-Lopez.

Reyes-Lopez was first reported missing in Augusta on Sept. 8. More than two months after her disappearance, the organization announced they have reason to believe she may be in the Atlanta metro.

She has black hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, authorities said. A photo of her has been provided below.

Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at 706-821-1080. People can also report tips to the NMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-843-5678).