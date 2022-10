15-year-old Isaac Edwards was last seen wearing a puffy black coat and blue suit.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — UPDATE: The teen has been found, police say.

The Atlanta Police Special Victim’s Unit needs the public’s help in finding a "critical missing child" on Sunday.

They say the 15-year-old was last seen wearing a puffy black coat and blue suit.

Police said he is "a highly functional Autistic child" who jumped out of a car during an argument with his mother.