BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — Barrow County deputies need help finding a missing 25-year-old man.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office said Andrew Nicholas House was last seen on Sept. 16 around 1:15 p.m. at a gas station near Highway 82 and Highway 211.
His father reported him missing two days later.
House is 5'8" tall and weighs about 155 pounds. He was last spotted wearing a black Atlanta Falcons T-shirt, a black hat, boots, and blue jeans. He has brown hair and blue eyes.
The sheriff's office has posted a missing person's flier of House on its Facebook page. Anyone with information is asked to contact deputies.
