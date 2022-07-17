x
Missing In Georgia

Sheriff's office asks public for help finding missing Barrow County woman

The sheriff's office said Jessica Gill Wheeler was last seen in the area of 560 8th Street in Statham Saturday at 9:45 p.m.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing 37-year-old woman.

She is approximately 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Wheeler was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information or know where Jessica Gill Wheeler is, call the Barrow County Sheriff's Office at (770) 307-3080.

Credit: Barrow County Sheriff

