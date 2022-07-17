Sheriff's office asks public for help finding missing Barrow County woman

The sheriff's office said Jessica Gill Wheeler was last seen in the area of 560 8th Street in Statham Saturday at 9:45 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing 37-year-old woman.

The sheriff's office said Jessica Gill Wheeler was last seen in the area of 560 8th Street in Statham Saturday at 9:45 p.m.

She is approximately 5-feet 6-inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Wheeler was last seen wearing a black spaghetti strap shirt and blue jeans.