BOWDON, Ga. — Authorities in Carroll County say an 80-year-old man who first went missing on Friday has been found safe.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Billy Joe McIntyre had disappeared into the woods that night around 10 p.m. carrying a shotgun.

His wife said he told her he was attempting to find an animal that was trying to attack the family's pets. She hadn't heard from him since that day.

