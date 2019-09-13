BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. — Police in north Georgia are urging the public to help them find a man missing for several days.

Blairsville Police are asking for help finding 52-year-old Wiley Leonard Lance who was last seen on Sunday. Lance is described as a white male who is about 250 pounds and 5 feet 7 inches tall. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities haven't released any details on how he went missing or where he was seen previously.

Police said he has been entered into the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) as a missing person. Anyone who has seen Lance is asked to call the Blairsville Police Department at 706-439-6038.

Wiley Leonard Lance

Blairsville Police Department

