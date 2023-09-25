Officers searching for missing 74-year-old Lilburn woman

LILBURN, Ga. — Officers are searching for a Lilburn 74-year-old who needs around-the-clock medical care and they are asking the public to help.
The Gwinnett County Police Department issued an alert for Bok Chang. The 74-year-old woman was last seen walking by Ross Road in unincorporated Lilburn around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Police have been actively searching for her since, according to the department.
She was last seen wearing a short-sleeved blue blouse and gray pants. Chang is described to be a Korean woman who stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall, 120 pounds with brown eyes and gray hair. Loved ones are concerned for her as she needs consistent medical care, according to authorities.
Below is a photo of Chang.
Anyone who may know of her whereabouts is urged to call 911.
