12-year-old boy reported missing in Clayton County

RIVERDALE, Ga. — A 12-year-old boy left his home after getting into an argument with a parent and has not been seen since Saturday, police say.
Taurean Pitts left his home off Sterling Ridge Drive in Riverdale, Clayton County Police said.
The boy is said to have black hair, brown eyes, 4-foot-11 and 65 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue, white and orange swim trunks and carrying a white shirt.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Taurean Pitts is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.