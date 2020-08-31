Griffin police looking for missing woman suffering from multiple illnesses

Police said 60-year-old Brenda Lee Tomlin was last seen on Friday evening, August 28.

Police in Griffin are looking for a missing 60-year-old woman, who they said is suffering from several physical and mental illnesses.

Brenda Lee Tomlin was last seen on Friday evening, August 28, 2020, at about 8 p.m., at a home in the 1400 block of Stella Way in Griffin, police said.

According to police, Tomlin has bipolar disorder and other health complications.

Tomlin is 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighing about 240 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, according to police. They said she may be driving a 2000 model gold Chevrolet Malibu.