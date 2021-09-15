8-year-old girl reported missing has been found, police in Athens say

Athens-Clarke County Police said Za’mya Bishop was last seen in the area of Parkview Homes.

ATHENS, Ga. — UPDATE: Police say the girl has been found.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police are actively trying to find an 8-year-old girl who may have gotten into a car with an unknown person.

Athens-Clarke County Police said the girl was last seen in the area of Parkview Homes.

She is a Black female who was last seen wearing a pink Adidas shirt, pink shorts, and white shoes. She is wearing her hair in braids, police said.

They said she may have a purple backpack, may have gotten into a light blue sedan, possibly a Nissan Maxima or Toyota with a light-skinned Black woman with burgundy braided twists in her hair, police said.