3-year-old Gwinnett County girl goes missing while playing outside, police say

She may be with her mother, who possibly took her from her "lawful home," they said.

Example video title will go here for this video

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are looking for a 3-year-old girl who they say went missing while playing in the front yard of her home on Saturday.

Max Clendenin was last seen by her father at around 3:20 p.m. Police say he "stepped into the home for just a moment" and discovered she was missing when he returned.

Police believe Clendenin's mother, Magdaline Geffrard may have taken her from her "lawful home," they said.

Geffrard was last known to drive a gray Chevrolet Malibu which they said was missing a license plate and a passenger side front hub cap.