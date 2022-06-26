x
Missing In Georgia

3-year-old Gwinnett County girl goes missing while playing outside, police say

She may be with her mother, who possibly took her from her "lawful home," they said.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County are looking for a 3-year-old girl who they say went missing while playing in the front yard of her home on Saturday. 

Max Clendenin was last seen by her father at around 3:20 p.m. Police say he "stepped into the home for just a moment" and discovered she was missing when he returned. 

Police believe Clendenin's mother, Magdaline Geffrard may have taken her from her "lawful home," they said.

Geffrard was last known to drive a gray Chevrolet Malibu which they said was missing a license plate and a passenger side front hub cap.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department
Max Clendenin

