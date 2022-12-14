Missing Clayton County girl believed to have run away with man, police say

11-year-old R'Kayla Briggs may be heading to Bibb County/Macon area or in route to Texas, officers say. She was last seen leaving her Jonesboro home.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department needs help finding 11-year-old R'Kayla Briggs after they learned that she might have ran away with a man.

Officers responded to the family's home on Mallard Drive in Jonesboro Monday afternoon where they learned Briggs snuck out the backdoor without permission.

Police have received information that Briggs may have left with a man heading towards the Bibb County/Macon area or en route to Texas.

Family members believe Briggs has been planning to leave with this person for some time. Police describe the 11-year-old as 4 feet and 11 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. They also said she has black and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans with black tights underneath and a gray tank top. Police also said she had a hoodie with white, black and gray colors.